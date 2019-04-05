BB&T Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BB&T in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BB&T’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners raised BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

BB&T stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BB&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

