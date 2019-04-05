Baxter International (BAX) versus Cantel Medical (CMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Cantel Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Baxter International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 14.60% 19.10% 10.10% Cantel Medical 8.22% 16.18% 10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and Cantel Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 3 12 0 2.80 Cantel Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $77.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. Cantel Medical has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Baxter International pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Baxter International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Baxter International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Cantel Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.13 billion 3.70 $1.62 billion $3.05 26.41 Cantel Medical $871.92 million 3.18 $91.04 million $2.51 26.51

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Cantel Medical. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Cantel Medical on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

