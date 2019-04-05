Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,740,712 shares of company stock worth $51,962,814. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,443. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/baugh-associates-llc-has-3-78-million-position-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.