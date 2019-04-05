Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $58,993.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

