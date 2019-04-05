Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 38,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

