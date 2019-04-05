Barclays PLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 363,300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.
SDY stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $100.46.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
