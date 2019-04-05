Barclays Lowers International Paper (IP) Price Target to $39.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Co cut International Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens raised International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. International Paper has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

