Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We recently had the opportunity to travel with management and meet with institutional investors in New York City. Ed Dietzler (CEO) and George Rapp (CFO) were representing the company. Popular topics of discussion included: 1) expectations for the 5-branch acquisition, 2) de novo branch plans, 3) deposit pricing/competition, and 4) M&A.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

BPRN opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

