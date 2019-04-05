Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 140,137 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of MSG Networks worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,750,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 1,399,964 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $11,082,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 358,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 340,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,585,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,030,000 after buying an additional 302,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

