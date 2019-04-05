Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of Apogee Enterprises worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerome L. Davis sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $349,055.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.74 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

