Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.23 Million Stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 419,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95,993 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 228,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

AIMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-13-23-million-stake-in-aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt.html.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.13.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.