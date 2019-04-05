Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,243 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,190,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 1,479,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAY opened at $18.25 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

