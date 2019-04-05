Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,923,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,222 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $30.48 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $415.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bank-of-america-corp-de-increases-stake-in-americold-realty-trust-cold.html.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.