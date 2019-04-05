Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.13 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 684.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $23.82 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

