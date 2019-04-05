Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.36 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 473,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $855,000.

JHML opened at $37.09 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

