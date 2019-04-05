Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.88 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.45% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $83.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

