Bank of America Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €6.70 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €6.70 ($7.79) target price from analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.99 ($11.62).

FRA SHA opened at €7.78 ($9.04) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

