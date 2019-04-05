Bank of America Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €26.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.55 ($36.68).

ETR:JUN3 traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €30.76 ($35.77). The stock had a trading volume of 60,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 12-month high of €38.14 ($44.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

