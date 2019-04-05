Banco Santander (SAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Santander by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Santander by 121.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 118,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 28.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 207,936 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

