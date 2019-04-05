BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

