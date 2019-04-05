Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBD. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 117,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 87,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

