Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Banc of California worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,135,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 175,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc of California by 1,626.4% in the 4th quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 215,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 203,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BANC opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Banc of California Inc has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

