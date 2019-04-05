Babcock International Group (BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 772 ($10.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 786.67 ($10.28).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

