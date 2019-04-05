Babcock International Group (BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 772 ($10.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 786.67 ($10.28).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

LON:BAB opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.