B3Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $528.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $528.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, B3Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.02625468 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013354 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000357 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin (KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 742,821,496 coins. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

