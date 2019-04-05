Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Aytu Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,333. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 217.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 1.04% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

