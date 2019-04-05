AWARE Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last Week (AT)

AWARE (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One AWARE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, AWARE has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. AWARE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $9,394.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $782.37 or 0.15612867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010968 BTC.

About AWARE

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,057,849 coins. AWARE’s official message board is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL . AWARE’s official website is www.aware.bi . AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official

AWARE Coin Trading

AWARE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

