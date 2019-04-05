Avalon Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Avalon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249,934 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,006,000 after acquiring an additional 277,927 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 556,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,540,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 533,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,197.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BMY opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

