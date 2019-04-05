AutoZone (AZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,049.73

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,049.73 and last traded at $1,044.09, with a volume of 95696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,040.69.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.65.

The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,890 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

