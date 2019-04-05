Autoweb (AUTO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.12. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.34% of Autoweb worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

