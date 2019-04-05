Aurubis AG (NDA) Receives €61.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.67 ($71.71).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

NDA stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €50.46 ($58.67). 93,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €41.84 ($48.65) and a 52 week high of €78.98 ($91.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

