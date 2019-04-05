Auditors criticize Ministry of Defense on sub disposal

For neglecting to correctly dispose of its obsolete submarines, britain’s National Audit Office has criticized the Ministry of Defense.

The watchdog says that the ministry has not disposed of any of these 20 vessels.

Underlining the long-term character of atomic waste, the whole future liability for preserving and disposing of their 20 preserved and 10 in-service nuclear-powered boats is estimated to be 7.5 billion pounds ($9.8 billion) over the next 120 years.

Public Accounts Committee Chair Meg Hillier complained about the”gloomy lack of progress,” by the ministry to deal with the matter.

She states”the ministry needs to find a grip desperately” prior to the nation damages its reputation as a responsible nuclear energy.