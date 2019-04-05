Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.49.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $38.89 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

