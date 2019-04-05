Atlas Financial (AFH) Shares Down 13.9%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares were down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 10,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 607,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Atlas Financial had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Atlas Financial by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 233,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlas Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

