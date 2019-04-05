Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $2,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,151,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 767.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.83. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.48 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

