Atlantic Power Corp (AT) Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic Power worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 120,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,907,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.19. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,598 megawatts consisting of interests in 17 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

