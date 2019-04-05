ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) Senior Officer Sells C$27,138.00 in Stock

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.23, for a total transaction of C$27,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,071.87.
Sett F. Policicchio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Sett F. Policicchio sold 1,600 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.50, for a total transaction of C$72,800.00.
Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$46.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of C$41.22 and a 52 week high of C$53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds)
ATCO Ltd. engages in structures and logistics, electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses worldwide. Its Structures & Logistics segment manufactures, sells, and leases workforce housing and modular facilities, as well as offers construction, site support, and logistics and operations management services.
