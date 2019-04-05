AstroNova (ALOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.24

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

ALOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get AstroNova alerts:

The company has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/astronova-alot-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-24-24.html.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.