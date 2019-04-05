AstraZeneca (AZN) Given New GBX 6,400 Price Target at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 5,140 ($67.16) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,362.70 ($83.14).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,086 ($79.52) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

