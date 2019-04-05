ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stake Increased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,064.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.99. 341,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.3856 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stake Increased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/asml-holding-nv-asml-stake-increased-by-altfest-l-j-co-inc.html.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.