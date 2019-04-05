Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ascential to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 461.43 ($6.03).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.80) on Monday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149,640 ($195,531.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

