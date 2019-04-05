Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.05 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASNA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

