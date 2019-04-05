Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to announce sales of $518.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.90 million and the lowest is $477.45 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $385.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $425.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Asante Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 754,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 679,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,451,000.

PUMP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. 30,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,424. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

