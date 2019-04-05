Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Insider Purchases $14,660.00 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $14,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $549.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/arvinas-inc-arvn-insider-purchases-14660-00-in-stock.html.

About Arvinas

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.