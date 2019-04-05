Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Insider Purchases $14,660.00 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $14,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $549.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.61.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.
About Arvinas
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.
