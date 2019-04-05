Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.63 Million

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $44.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,766.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $204.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.56 million to $229.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.22 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $849,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,248.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 242,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $3,895,057.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 859,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,748.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,042 shares of company stock valued at $16,007,838. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

