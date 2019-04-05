Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.63 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $44.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,766.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $204.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.56 million to $229.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.22 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.88 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $849,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,248.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 242,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $3,895,057.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 859,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,748.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,042 shares of company stock valued at $16,007,838. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.