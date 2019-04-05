ArQule (ARQL) Trading 5.8% Higher

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.12. 801,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,206,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.68 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 30.51% and a negative net margin of 60.09%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArQule by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArQule by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in ArQule by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in ArQule by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,032,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ArQule by 6,042.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,912,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

