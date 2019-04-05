Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.61

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 5492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Nomura set a $72.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1,231.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

