Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 602,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,387,000 after buying an additional 299,298 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,564,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,711,000 after buying an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 39.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

