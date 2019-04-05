Arlington Partners LLC Sells 15,770 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,420,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,724,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 677,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,498 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $130,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $29,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,702. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

