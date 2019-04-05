Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000.

VOOV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $116.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.5986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

