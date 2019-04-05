Aries Wealth Management Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

